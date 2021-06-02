Dakota Wealth Management Buys New Holdings in Property Solutions Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:PSAGU)

Dakota Wealth Management bought a new stake in Property Solutions Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:PSAGU) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 115,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,137,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Basso Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Property Solutions Acquisition Corp. II in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,115,000. Condor Capital Management acquired a new position in Property Solutions Acquisition Corp. II in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Property Solutions Acquisition Corp. II in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,484,000. Alberta Investment Management Corp acquired a new position in Property Solutions Acquisition Corp. II in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,418,000. Finally, Exos Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Property Solutions Acquisition Corp. II in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,084,000.

Get Property Solutions Acquisition Corp. II alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:PSAGU opened at $9.97 on Wednesday. Property Solutions Acquisition Corp. II has a 12-month low of $9.71 and a 12-month high of $10.07. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $9.96.

Property Solutions Acquisition Corp. II intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

Read More: What are high-yield dividend stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PSAGU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Property Solutions Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:PSAGU).

Receive News & Ratings for Property Solutions Acquisition Corp. II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Property Solutions Acquisition Corp. II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.