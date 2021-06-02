Dakota Wealth Management Cuts Position in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Dakota Wealth Management lessened its holdings in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) by 28.2% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,288 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 507 shares during the quarter. Dakota Wealth Management’s holdings in Intuit were worth $493,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp grew its holdings in Intuit by 1,600.0% in the fourth quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 68 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intuit during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intuit during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Intuit during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Piscataqua Savings Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Intuit during the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of INTU stock opened at $438.66 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $119.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 1.01. Intuit Inc. has a one year low of $274.19 and a one year high of $445.65. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $408.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 24th. The software maker reported $6.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.19 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $4.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.27 billion. Intuit had a net margin of 23.93% and a return on equity of 28.76%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $4.49 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Intuit Inc. will post 7.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 19th. Investors of record on Monday, July 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 9th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.54%. Intuit’s payout ratio is 35.98%.

In related news, Chairman Brad D. Smith sold 163,061 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $431.50, for a total transaction of $70,360,821.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 517,568 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $223,330,592. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Michelle M. Clatterbuck sold 414 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $436.21, for a total transaction of $180,590.94. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $238,170.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 168,912 shares of company stock valued at $72,890,386 over the last ninety days. 3.38% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have recently commented on INTU. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Intuit from $482.00 to $540.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Intuit from $490.00 to $525.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Intuit from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Intuit from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $505.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Intuit from $383.00 to $411.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $465.71.

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, and Strategic Partner.

