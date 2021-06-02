Dakota Wealth Management Has $739,000 Holdings in Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW)

Dakota Wealth Management cut its stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW) by 21.4% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 34,708 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 9,447 shares during the quarter. Dakota Wealth Management’s holdings in Medical Properties Trust were worth $739,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Medical Properties Trust during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its position in Medical Properties Trust by 80.0% during the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,197 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 532 shares during the last quarter. DB Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in Medical Properties Trust during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Medical Properties Trust during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Medical Properties Trust during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on MPW. TheStreet upgraded shares of Medical Properties Trust from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $23.00 price target (down from $24.00) on shares of Medical Properties Trust in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Medical Properties Trust from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Medical Properties Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.90.

In other Medical Properties Trust news, CAO James Kevin Hanna sold 33,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.32, for a total transaction of $703,560.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 69,679 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,485,556.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO Edward K. Aldag, Jr. sold 710,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.21, for a total transaction of $15,059,100.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,251,167 shares in the company, valued at approximately $68,957,252.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 1.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MPW opened at $21.36 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $21.57. The company has a market capitalization of $12.56 billion, a PE ratio of 22.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 5.42 and a quick ratio of 5.42. Medical Properties Trust, Inc. has a 1 year low of $16.10 and a 1 year high of $22.82.

Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $362.77 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $347.16 million. Medical Properties Trust had a net margin of 39.02% and a return on equity of 7.03%. The business’s revenue was up 23.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.37 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Medical Properties Trust, Inc. will post 1.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 16th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.24%. Medical Properties Trust’s payout ratio is presently 71.34%.

Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust formed in 2003 to acquire and develop net-leased hospital facilities. From its inception in Birmingham, Alabama, the Company has grown to become one of the world's largest owners of hospitals with 431 facilities and roughly 43,000 licensed beds in nine countries and across four continents on a pro forma basis.

