Datamine (DAM) Price Down 1.7% This Week

Datamine (CURRENCY:DAM) traded down 0.1% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on June 2nd. Datamine has a total market cap of $747,407.87 and $153,149.00 worth of Datamine was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Datamine coin can now be purchased for about $0.14 or 0.00000373 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Datamine has traded down 1.7% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Datamine Profile

Datamine is a coin. Its launch date was May 8th, 2020. Datamine’s total supply is 16,876,779 coins and its circulating supply is 5,305,705 coins. The official message board for Datamine is medium.com/bulwark-cryptocurrency . The Reddit community for Datamine is https://reddit.com/r/dataminecrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Datamine is bulwarkcrypto.com . Datamine’s official Twitter account is @dataminenetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Datamine Network is a new non-custodial and decentralized open-source economic system that uses smart contracts to create Adaptive Money. This deflationary DeFi protocol generates FLUX tokens every 15 seconds. “

Datamine Coin Trading

