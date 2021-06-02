Datawallet Market Cap Hits $178,474.33 (DXT)

Datawallet (CURRENCY:DXT) traded 16.2% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on June 2nd. One Datawallet coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Datawallet has traded 8.3% higher against the US dollar. Datawallet has a market cap of $178,474.33 and $4,250.00 worth of Datawallet was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $30.34 or 0.00081597 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.80 or 0.00004844 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002690 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.79 or 0.00020961 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $382.83 or 0.01029429 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002694 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3,572.98 or 0.09607838 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $19.39 or 0.00052140 BTC.

Datawallet Coin Profile

Datawallet (DXT) is a coin. Datawallet’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 390,222,225 coins. Datawallet’s official Twitter account is @DataWalletHQ and its Facebook page is accessible here . Datawallet’s official website is datawallet.com . The Reddit community for Datawallet is /r/datawallethq

According to CryptoCompare, “DataWallet is a decentralized Customer-to-Business data exchange to allow users to control and monetize their data for DataWallet tokens (DXT). “

Datawallet Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Datawallet directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Datawallet should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Datawallet using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

