Davis R M Inc. Decreases Holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

Davis R M Inc. cut its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) by 9.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,810 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 197 shares during the period. Davis R M Inc.’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $317,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Scott & Selber Inc. increased its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group by 0.7% in the first quarter. Scott & Selber Inc. now owns 7,482 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,312,000 after buying an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Avestar Capital LLC increased its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group by 3.0% in the first quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 1,807 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $335,000 after buying an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC increased its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group by 2.2% in the first quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 2,424 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $425,000 after buying an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Interchange Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group by 2.2% in the first quarter. Interchange Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,466 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $560,000 after buying an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alhambra Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group by 1.0% in the first quarter. Alhambra Investment Partners LLC now owns 5,791 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,016,000 after buying an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.56% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PNC opened at $195.82 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm has a market cap of $83.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $184.95. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $97.09 and a 1-year high of $203.88.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $4.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.75 by $1.35. The company had revenue of $4.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.10 billion. The PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 47.97% and a return on equity of 7.54%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s revenue was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.95 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 12.36 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 16th were issued a $1.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 15th. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.35%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 72.33%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Stephens lifted their price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Raymond James raised shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $220.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $182.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $157.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $170.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $179.30.

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, and Asset Management Group. The Retail Banking segment offers brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services; checking, savings, and money market accounts; certificates of deposits; and lending products, which includes residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, education loans, and personal and small business loans, and credit cards to consumer and small business customers through a network of branches, ATMs, call centers, and online and mobile banking channels.

