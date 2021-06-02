Davis R M Inc. Has $270,000 Position in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Davis R M Inc. lessened its position in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) by 22.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,095 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 600 shares during the quarter. Davis R M Inc.’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $270,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WM. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Waste Management during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $510,184,000. Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in Waste Management by 292.8% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 2,186,378 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $257,840,000 after purchasing an additional 1,629,791 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Waste Management by 31.2% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 6,035,616 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $711,778,000 after buying an additional 1,436,679 shares during the period. Ninety One UK Ltd grew its position in shares of Waste Management by 90.0% during the 1st quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 1,731,324 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $223,375,000 after buying an additional 820,200 shares during the period. Finally, Jensen Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Waste Management by 40.4% during the 1st quarter. Jensen Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,817,306 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $234,469,000 after buying an additional 523,212 shares during the period. 74.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Charles C. Boettcher sold 2,891 shares of Waste Management stock in a transaction on Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $375,830.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,373 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,908,490. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Michael J. Watson sold 4,430 shares of Waste Management stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.55, for a total value of $622,636.50. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 21,847 shares in the company, valued at $3,070,595.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 33,598 shares of company stock worth $4,107,078 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Waste Management from $146.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Waste Management from $121.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Waste Management from $119.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Robert W. Baird cut Waste Management from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $128.00 to $122.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on Waste Management from $144.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Waste Management has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $129.77.

Shares of NYSE:WM opened at $140.07 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. The company’s fifty day moving average is $136.03. Waste Management, Inc. has a 1-year low of $100.45 and a 1-year high of $144.54. The company has a market cap of $59.13 billion, a PE ratio of 38.27, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.80.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.05. Waste Management had a return on equity of 24.44% and a net margin of 9.97%. The business had revenue of $4.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.02 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.93 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Waste Management, Inc. will post 4.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.575 per share. This represents a $2.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 3rd. Waste Management’s payout ratio is 57.07%.

About Waste Management

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

