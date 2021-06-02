Davis R M Inc. Purchases Shares of 1,554 American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Davis R M Inc. acquired a new position in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,554 shares of the payment services company’s stock, valued at approximately $220,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of AXP. PGGM Investments bought a new position in shares of American Express in the 4th quarter worth $16,941,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in shares of American Express by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 197,074 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $23,828,000 after buying an additional 2,819 shares in the last quarter. Key Financial Inc acquired a new position in shares of American Express during the fourth quarter valued at about $124,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Express during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Express in the 4th quarter worth about $213,000. Institutional investors own 84.18% of the company’s stock.

AXP has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Oppenheimer raised their target price on American Express from $128.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of American Express from $139.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of American Express from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. Robert W. Baird cut shares of American Express from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $126.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of American Express from $131.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $126.90.

American Express stock opened at $163.76 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $150.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.51. American Express has a 1-year low of $89.11 and a 1-year high of $164.11. The stock has a market cap of $131.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.30.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The payment services company reported $2.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.61 by $1.13. The firm had revenue of $9.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.19 billion. American Express had a net margin of 14.29% and a return on equity of 18.49%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.41 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that American Express will post 7.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 2nd will be issued a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 1st. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.05%. American Express’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.21%.

In related news, insider Anre D. Williams sold 59,352 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.88, for a total value of $8,658,269.76. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 85,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,475,949.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Douglas E. Buckminster sold 32,833 shares of American Express stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.08, for a total transaction of $4,796,244.64. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 111,247 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,250,961.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

