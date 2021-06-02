Del Taco Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ:TACO) Short Interest Update

Del Taco Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ:TACO) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 782,000 shares, a growth of 28.1% from the April 29th total of 610,600 shares. Approximately 2.4% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 340,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.3 days.

Several equities analysts have commented on TACO shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Del Taco Restaurants from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Wedbush increased their price objective on Del Taco Restaurants from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.40.

Shares of TACO stock traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $10.13. The stock had a trading volume of 2,197 shares, compared to its average volume of 302,734. The company has a market capitalization of $372.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.40, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 2.08. Del Taco Restaurants has a twelve month low of $5.57 and a twelve month high of $11.99. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $10.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.23 and a quick ratio of 0.20.

Del Taco Restaurants (NASDAQ:TACO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The restaurant operator reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.01. Del Taco Restaurants had a return on equity of 7.62% and a net margin of 3.09%. On average, research analysts expect that Del Taco Restaurants will post 0.45 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 13th were issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 12th. Del Taco Restaurants’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.44%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Del Taco Restaurants during the first quarter worth $2,511,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Del Taco Restaurants by 885.6% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 30,642 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $278,000 after purchasing an additional 27,533 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Del Taco Restaurants during the fourth quarter worth $196,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Del Taco Restaurants by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 3,034,118 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $27,486,000 after purchasing an additional 106,046 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in Del Taco Restaurants by 14.1% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 50,803 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $460,000 after acquiring an additional 6,283 shares during the period. 70.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Del Taco Restaurants

Del Taco Restaurants, Inc develops, franchises, owns, and operates Del Taco quick-service Mexican-American restaurants in the United States. The company's restaurants offer Mexican inspired and American classic dishes. As of March 10, 2021, it operated approximately 600 restaurants across 16 states.

