Delaware Investments Dividend and Income Fund (NYSE:DDF) Stock Price Up 1%

Shares of Delaware Investments Dividend and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DDF) rose 1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $12.07 and last traded at $11.77. Approximately 74,546 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 163% from the average daily volume of 28,397 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.65.
The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.93.
The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 21st were given a dividend of $0.0652 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.65%. This is an increase from Delaware Investments Dividend and Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06.
Delaware Investments Dividend and Income Fund Company Profile (NYSE:DDF)
Delaware Investments Dividend and Income Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Delaware Management Holdings, Inc It is managed by Delaware Management Company. The fund invests in public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.
