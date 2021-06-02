Delaware Investments Dividend and Income Fund (NYSE:DDF) Stock Price Up 1%

Shares of Delaware Investments Dividend and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DDF) rose 1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $12.07 and last traded at $11.77. Approximately 74,546 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 163% from the average daily volume of 28,397 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.65.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.93.

Get Delaware Investments Dividend and Income Fund alerts:

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 21st were given a dividend of $0.0652 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.65%. This is an increase from Delaware Investments Dividend and Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of DDF. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its position in shares of Delaware Investments Dividend and Income Fund by 52.4% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 3,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 1,216 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Delaware Investments Dividend and Income Fund by 23.3% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 11,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 2,197 shares in the last quarter. Axiom Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Delaware Investments Dividend and Income Fund during the first quarter valued at about $124,000. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV raised its position in Delaware Investments Dividend and Income Fund by 29.5% during the fourth quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 18,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,000 after purchasing an additional 4,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in Delaware Investments Dividend and Income Fund during the fourth quarter valued at about $190,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.44% of the company’s stock.

Delaware Investments Dividend and Income Fund Company Profile (NYSE:DDF)

Delaware Investments Dividend and Income Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Delaware Management Holdings, Inc It is managed by Delaware Management Company. The fund invests in public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Recommended Story: Retained Earnings

Receive News & Ratings for Delaware Investments Dividend and Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Delaware Investments Dividend and Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.