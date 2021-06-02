DePay (DEPAY) Price Hits $2.02 on Major Exchanges

DePay (CURRENCY:DEPAY) traded up 4.9% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on June 2nd. Over the last seven days, DePay has traded 8% lower against the dollar. DePay has a market capitalization of $3.45 million and approximately $992,707.00 worth of DePay was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DePay coin can now be bought for approximately $2.02 or 0.00005419 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002682 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002706 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $25.86 or 0.00069323 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $105.54 or 0.00282934 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $69.61 or 0.00186606 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 21.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $456.65 or 0.01224163 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00003691 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37,412.51 or 1.00292412 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.14 or 0.00032546 BTC.

DePay Coin Profile

DePay's total supply is 63,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,708,951 coins. DePay's official Twitter account is @DePayFi and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for DePay is https://reddit.com/r/DePayFi and the currency's Github account can be viewed here

DePay Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DePay directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DePay should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DePay using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

