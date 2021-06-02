DHT Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DHT) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

DHT Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DHT) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $8.81.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on DHT. Truist Securities began coverage on DHT in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on DHT from $6.50 to $7.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Evercore ISI raised DHT from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. DNB Markets reissued a “hold” rating and set a $6.60 price target on shares of DHT in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, TheStreet raised DHT from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DHT. FMR LLC acquired a new stake in DHT during the first quarter valued at approximately $821,000. Strs Ohio bought a new position in shares of DHT during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Intersect Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of DHT during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $81,000. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of DHT by 64.1% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 603,719 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $3,157,000 after purchasing an additional 235,769 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Foundry Partners LLC grew its holdings in DHT by 26.8% in the 4th quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 1,470,171 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $7,689,000 after buying an additional 310,738 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:DHT opened at $6.56 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.33 and a beta of -0.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a current ratio of 2.87. DHT has a 52 week low of $4.52 and a 52 week high of $6.62. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.00.

DHT (NYSE:DHT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The shipping company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $71.28 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $66.55 million. DHT had a return on equity of 19.08% and a net margin of 36.34%. Research analysts forecast that DHT will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th were paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 18th. DHT’s payout ratio is currently 9.20%.

About DHT

DHT Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates crude oil tankers primarily in Monaco, Singapore, Oslo, and Norway. As of March 17, 2021, it had a fleet of 28 very large crude carriers with a capacity of 8,660,835 deadweight tons. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

