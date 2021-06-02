Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.32 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect that Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) will post $1.32 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have made estimates for Diamondback Energy’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.22 billion and the highest is $1.48 billion. Diamondback Energy posted sales of $425.00 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 210.6%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, August 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Diamondback Energy will report full-year sales of $4.86 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $3.91 billion to $5.62 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $5.44 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.92 billion to $6.61 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Diamondback Energy.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The oil and natural gas company reported $2.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.57. The firm had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $864.18 million. Diamondback Energy had a positive return on equity of 5.73% and a negative net margin of 129.92%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.45 EPS.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Truist Securities raised their price target on shares of Diamondback Energy from $80.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. KeyCorp upped their price target on Diamondback Energy from $85.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Diamondback Energy in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Diamondback Energy from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Truist boosted their price target on shares of Diamondback Energy from $105.00 to $115.00 in a report on Thursday, April 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $86.79.

FANG opened at $86.61 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $78.02. The company has a market capitalization of $15.68 billion, a PE ratio of -3.39 and a beta of 2.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Diamondback Energy has a 1-year low of $23.63 and a 1-year high of $88.75.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 13th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 12th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.85%. Diamondback Energy’s payout ratio is 52.63%.

In other Diamondback Energy news, CFO Hof Matthew Kaes Van’t sold 1,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.24, for a total transaction of $146,756.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 67,043 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,178,401.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Travis D. Stice sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $1,700,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 41,900 shares of company stock worth $3,546,756 over the last three months. 0.43% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FANG. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in Diamondback Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Diamondback Energy during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Whittier Trust Co. grew its position in shares of Diamondback Energy by 63.9% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 395 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the period. AJO LP bought a new stake in shares of Diamondback Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, First Horizon Corp raised its position in shares of Diamondback Energy by 241.3% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 512 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 362 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.85% of the company’s stock.

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional and onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It primarily focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

