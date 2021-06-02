DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. Forecasted to Earn Q2 2022 Earnings of $2.24 Per Share (NYSE:DKS)

DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS) – Research analysts at Wedbush upped their Q2 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for DICK’S Sporting Goods in a report issued on Thursday, May 27th. Wedbush analyst S. Basham now anticipates that the sporting goods retailer will post earnings of $2.24 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.78. Wedbush has a “Outperform” rating and a $97.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for DICK’S Sporting Goods’ Q3 2022 earnings at $1.10 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $8.66 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $2.26 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $2.49 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.28 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.77 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $7.81 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $8.40 EPS.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. DA Davidson lowered their price objective on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $88.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $66.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $81.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded DICK’S Sporting Goods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $91.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $86.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. DICK’S Sporting Goods has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $82.23.

Shares of NYSE DKS opened at $97.40 on Monday. DICK’S Sporting Goods has a twelve month low of $34.66 and a twelve month high of $101.30. The company has a market cap of $8.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.21, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.70. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $84.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 25th. The sporting goods retailer reported $3.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $2.75. The firm had revenue of $2.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.22 billion. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a net margin of 9.27% and a return on equity of 46.98%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.21) earnings per share.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC acquired a new position in DICK’S Sporting Goods in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods during the first quarter worth $33,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in the first quarter worth about $38,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 1,566.7% during the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 700 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 658 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TCTC Holdings LLC grew its position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 104.1% during the 1st quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC now owns 645 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 329 shares during the period. 78.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director William J. Colombo sold 96,080 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.08, for a total transaction of $9,615,686.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 161,524 shares in the company, valued at $16,165,321.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP John Edward Hayes III sold 4,421 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.00, for a total transaction of $437,679.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 58,660 shares in the company, valued at $5,807,340. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 191,426 shares of company stock valued at $17,780,187 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 30.57% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 11th will be paid a $0.363 dividend. This represents a $1.45 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.49%. This is a boost from DICK’S Sporting Goods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 10th. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.69%.

DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods retailer primarily in the eastern United States. It provides hardlines, including sporting goods equipment, fitness equipment, golf equipment, and hunting and fishing gear products; apparel; and footwear and accessories.

