Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) Stake Increased by Forsta AP Fonden

Forsta AP Fonden raised its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) by 47.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 85,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,600 shares during the period. Forsta AP Fonden’s holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $12,028,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in DLR. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Digital Realty Trust during the fourth quarter valued at $303,759,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,509,610 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,698,356,000 after acquiring an additional 1,322,107 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 116.4% during the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 2,074,707 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $292,202,000 after acquiring an additional 1,115,865 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 36.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,801,554 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $390,845,000 after acquiring an additional 752,878 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,151,781 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,416,275,000 after acquiring an additional 651,934 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.47% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $167.00 to $169.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $170.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $175.00 to $168.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $169.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Digital Realty Trust in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $145.00 price objective for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Digital Realty Trust presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $165.07.

In related news, EVP David C. Ruberg sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.84, for a total value of $30,368,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 483,159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $73,362,862.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, Director Kevin Kennedy sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.58, for a total value of $26,916.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,916. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 326,869 shares of company stock worth $49,528,344 in the last quarter. 0.52% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE DLR opened at $153.15 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $147.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market cap of $43.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 99.45, a PEG ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.09. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a 1 year low of $124.65 and a 1 year high of $165.49.

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by ($0.27). Digital Realty Trust had a net margin of 12.43% and a return on equity of 3.31%. On average, research analysts forecast that Digital Realty Trust, Inc. will post 6.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a $1.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $4.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.03%. Digital Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 74.60%.

Digital Realty supports the world's leading enterprises and service providers by delivering the full spectrum of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. PlatformDIGITALR, the company's global data center platform, provides customers a trusted foundation and proven Pervasive Datacenter Architecture PDxTM solution methodology for scaling digital business and efficiently managing data gravity challenges.

