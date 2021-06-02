Digital Turbine (NASDAQ:APPS) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.05 EPS

Digital Turbine (NASDAQ:APPS) issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The software maker reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.05, Briefing.com reports. Digital Turbine had a return on equity of 49.47% and a net margin of 14.99%. The business had revenue of $95.08 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $95.10 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.05 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 141.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of APPS traded down $3.61 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $64.10. The company had a trading volume of 161,940 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,594,926. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $71.96. The company has a market cap of $5.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 165.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 2.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Digital Turbine has a 1-year low of $6.53 and a 1-year high of $102.56.

Several research firms have issued reports on APPS. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Digital Turbine from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $82.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Roth Capital boosted their target price on shares of Digital Turbine from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Maxim Group increased their price target on Digital Turbine from $111.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of Digital Turbine from $77.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, TheStreet cut Digital Turbine from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.44.

Digital Turbine, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides media and mobile communication products and solutions for mobile operators, application advertisers, device original equipment manufacturers, and other third parties worldwide. Its software platform that enables mobile operators and OEMs to control, manage, and monetize devices.

