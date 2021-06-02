Digital Turbine (NASDAQ:APPS) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.05 EPS

Digital Turbine (NASDAQ:APPS) announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The software maker reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.05, Briefing.com reports. Digital Turbine had a return on equity of 49.47% and a net margin of 14.99%. The firm had revenue of $95.08 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $95.10 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.05 EPS. Digital Turbine’s revenue for the quarter was up 141.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

APPS opened at $70.10 on Wednesday. Digital Turbine has a one year low of $6.53 and a one year high of $102.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.27 billion, a PE ratio of 165.15, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 2.38. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $71.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on APPS. Roth Capital lifted their price target on Digital Turbine from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Digital Turbine from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $82.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upgraded Digital Turbine from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Maxim Group boosted their price objective on Digital Turbine from $111.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on Digital Turbine from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Digital Turbine presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $82.44.

Digital Turbine, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides media and mobile communication products and solutions for mobile operators, application advertisers, device original equipment manufacturers, and other third parties worldwide. Its software platform that enables mobile operators and OEMs to control, manage, and monetize devices.

