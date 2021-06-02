Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD) Short Interest Up 29.8% in May

Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 1,040,000 shares, an increase of 29.8% from the April 29th total of 801,300 shares. Approximately 2.4% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 351,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.0 days.

In related news, CEO Keh Shew Lu sold 8,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $637,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 385,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,895,775. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Jin Zhao sold 615 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.06, for a total value of $51,696.90. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 14,626 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,229,461.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 172,689 shares of company stock worth $14,563,487. 3.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DIOD. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. bought a new position in Diodes in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in shares of Diodes during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Diodes during the 4th quarter worth $44,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Diodes by 874.1% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 828 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 743 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in Diodes in the fourth quarter valued at about $69,000. 92.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of DIOD stock opened at $75.58 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.37 billion, a PE ratio of 31.89 and a beta of 1.06. Diodes has a 1 year low of $45.40 and a 1 year high of $91.02. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a 50 day moving average of $77.22.

Diodes (NASDAQ:DIOD) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $413.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $400.07 million. Diodes had a return on equity of 12.44% and a net margin of 8.62%. Diodes’s quarterly revenue was up 47.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.46 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Diodes will post 4.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Diodes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Cowen lifted their target price on Diodes from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Westpark Capital began coverage on Diodes in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Diodes from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Truist increased their price objective on shares of Diodes from $86.00 to $101.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $92.80.

Diodes Incorporated designs, manufactures, and supplies application-specific standard products in the discrete, logic, and analog and mixed-signal semiconductor markets worldwide. It primarily focuses on low pin count semiconductor devices with one or more active and/or passive components. The company offers discrete semiconductor products, such as MOSFET, TVS, and performance Schottky rectifiers; GPP bridges and retifiers performance Schottky diodes; Zener and performance Zener diodes, including tight tolerance and low operating current type; standard, fast, super-fast, and ultra-fast recovery rectifiers; bridge rectifiers; switching diodes; small signal bipolar and prebiased transistors; other MOSFETs; thyristor surge protection devices; and transient voltage suppressors.

