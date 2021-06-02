Diversified Trust Co Acquires New Position in Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSE:AMRX)

Diversified Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSE:AMRX) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 20,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $140,000.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of AMRX. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 944.0% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,787,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,031,000 after acquiring an additional 1,616,423 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth $4,999,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth $4,113,000. Magnetar Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Amneal Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at $2,522,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 1,219.0% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 487,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,229,000 after purchasing an additional 450,699 shares in the last quarter. 33.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of AMRX stock opened at $5.69 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -47.42, a P/E/G ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.54, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 2.45. Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.45 and a 1-year high of $7.45. The business’s fifty day moving average is $5.92.

Amneal Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:AMRX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.02. Amneal Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 0.87% and a positive return on equity of 48.85%. The company had revenue of $493.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $514.73 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.20 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 0.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Joseph Todisco sold 36,330 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.82, for a total value of $247,770.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 316,270 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,156,961.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 26.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $4.00 to $6.50 in a report on Monday, March 8th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Guggenheim raised their price target on shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals from $6.50 to $8.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Amneal Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.25.

About Amneal Pharmaceuticals

Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic and specialty pharmaceutical products for various dosage forms and therapeutic areas. The company operates in three segments: Generics, Specialty, and AvKARE. The Generics segment develops, manufactures, and commercializes complex oral solids, injectables, ophthalmics, liquids, topicals, softgels, inhalation products, and transdermals across a range of therapeutic categories.

