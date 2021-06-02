Diversified Trust Co Acquires New Stake in COMSovereign Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:COMS)

Diversified Trust Co bought a new position in shares of COMSovereign Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:COMS) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 80,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $214,000. Diversified Trust Co owned about 0.11% of COMSovereign as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, Centric Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of COMSovereign in the first quarter worth about $40,000. Institutional investors own 3.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ COMS opened at $2.51 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.96. COMSovereign Holding Corp. has a 12-month low of $1.87 and a 12-month high of $5.78. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.35.

COMSovereign (NASDAQ:COMS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 17th. The company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.09 million for the quarter.

COMSovereign Profile

ComSovereign Holding Corp. designs, develops, markets, and sells technologically-advanced telecom solutions for network operators, mobile device carriers, governmental units, and other enterprises worldwide. The company designs, manufactures, and sells microwave packet radio equipment, such as backhaul telecom radios that transmit broadband voice, video, and data, as well as enable service providers, government agencies, enterprises, and other organizations to meet their increasing bandwidth requirements rapidly and affordably; and in-band full-duplex and transpositional modulation technologies that alleviate the performance limitations of the principal transmission technologies.

