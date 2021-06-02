Diversified Trust Co Makes New Investment in Computer Programs and Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSI)

Diversified Trust Co acquired a new position in Computer Programs and Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSI) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 7,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $222,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in Computer Programs and Systems in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Computer Programs and Systems by 1,326.3% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 1,565 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Computer Programs and Systems by 202.9% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 2,366 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Computer Programs and Systems by 51.4% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 4,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 1,574 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Computer Programs and Systems in the fourth quarter worth about $200,000. 84.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Computer Programs and Systems from $33.00 to $28.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Computer Programs and Systems from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $37.00 target price on shares of Computer Programs and Systems in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Computer Programs and Systems from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.50.

Shares of Computer Programs and Systems stock opened at $33.05 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $30.83. The stock has a market cap of $486.79 million, a P/E ratio of 33.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.74. Computer Programs and Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $21.15 and a 12-month high of $36.37.

Computer Programs and Systems (NASDAQ:CPSI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $68.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $67.16 million. Computer Programs and Systems had a net margin of 5.44% and a return on equity of 7.23%. The firm’s revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Computer Programs and Systems, Inc. will post 2.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO John B. Douglas, Jr. sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.72, for a total value of $30,720.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 244,867 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,522,314.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Matt J. Chambless sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.04, for a total transaction of $256,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 28,136 shares in the company, valued at $901,477.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 18,716 shares of company stock worth $599,616. Insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

Computer Programs and Systems, Inc provides healthcare information technology solutions and services in the United States and the Caribbean nation of St. Maarten. Its software systems include patient management software that enables a hospital to identify a patient at various points in the healthcare delivery system, as well as to collect and maintain patient information throughout the process of patient care; and financial accounting software, which offers business office applications to track and coordinate information needed for managerial decision-making.

