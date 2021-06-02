Diversified Trust Co Takes Position in Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. (NYSE:HLF)

Diversified Trust Co acquired a new stake in Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. (NYSE:HLF) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 5,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $227,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in HLF. Mason Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Herbalife Nutrition during the 4th quarter worth about $109,083,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Herbalife Nutrition during the 4th quarter worth about $48,188,000. Route One Investment Company L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Herbalife Nutrition by 11.4% during the 4th quarter. Route One Investment Company L.P. now owns 6,246,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,135,000 after buying an additional 640,610 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Herbalife Nutrition by 313.8% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 460,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,129,000 after purchasing an additional 349,251 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Herbalife Nutrition by 50.5% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 462,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,203,000 after purchasing an additional 154,996 shares in the last quarter. 87.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Herbalife Nutrition from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, May 7th.

Shares of NYSE:HLF opened at $53.59 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $47.52. The firm has a market cap of $6.33 billion, a PE ratio of 14.18 and a beta of 0.97. Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. has a 12 month low of $41.10 and a 12 month high of $59.00.

Herbalife Nutrition (NYSE:HLF) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. Herbalife Nutrition had a net margin of 8.21% and a negative return on equity of 62.60%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.83 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. will post 4.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director John Tartol sold 5,000 shares of Herbalife Nutrition stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.62, for a total transaction of $258,100.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 303,606 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,672,141.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.49% of the company’s stock.

About Herbalife Nutrition

Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. offers nutrition solutions in North America, Mexico, South and Central America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides products in the areas of weight management; targeted nutrition; energy, sports, and fitness; and outer nutrition. It offers weight management products, including meal replacement products, protein shakes, drink mixes, weight loss enhancers, and healthy snacks; targeted nutrition products, which include functional beverages, and dietary and nutritional supplements that contain herbs, vitamins, minerals, and other natural ingredients; outer nutrition products, such as facial skin, body, and hair care products; and energy, sports, and fitness products comprising N-R-G tea and energy drink products.

