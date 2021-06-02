Dnb Asa (OTCMKTS:DNHBY) Sets New 12-Month High at $22.79

Dnb Asa (OTCMKTS:DNHBY)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $22.79 and last traded at $22.71, with a volume of 54823 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $22.39.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Dnb Asa from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Dnb Asa in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Dnb Asa from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Dnb Asa in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Dnb Asa in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Dnb Asa currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.00.

The stock has a market capitalization of $35.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.09 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a 50 day moving average of $21.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.82, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 1.95.

DNB ASA provides various banking products and services for retail and corporate customers in Norway and internationally. The company offers savings and investment products, including saving accounts, investment accounts, home savings products, equities, retirement savings, fixed rate deposits, exchange traded products, bonds and commercial papers, mutual funds, and asset management services; and loans, such as home mortgages, car and consumer loans, trade finance, and export financing, as well as overdraft facilities, bank guarantees, and leasing and factoring services.

