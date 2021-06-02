Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB) Stock Holdings Increased by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB) by 0.8% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 146,700 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Dolby Laboratories were worth $14,482,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IBM Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in Dolby Laboratories in the fourth quarter worth about $229,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,531 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $829,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Dolby Laboratories in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $188,000. Creative Planning acquired a new position in shares of Dolby Laboratories during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $226,000. Finally, Fiduciary Trust Co. raised its holdings in Dolby Laboratories by 13.8% during the fourth quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. now owns 11,645 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,131,000 after purchasing an additional 1,410 shares in the last quarter. 59.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Dolby Laboratories alerts:

A number of analysts have recently commented on DLB shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Dolby Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $102.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating on shares of Dolby Laboratories in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.33.

In related news, CEO Kevin J. Yeaman sold 29,457 shares of Dolby Laboratories stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.44, for a total transaction of $2,988,118.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Lewis Chew sold 30,918 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.67, for a total value of $2,988,843.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 37.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE DLB opened at $96.52 on Wednesday. Dolby Laboratories, Inc. has a 52-week low of $60.76 and a 52-week high of $104.74. The firm has a market cap of $9.78 billion, a PE ratio of 32.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.97. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $98.85.

Dolby Laboratories (NYSE:DLB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The electronics maker reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.44. The company had revenue of $319.56 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $294.29 million. Dolby Laboratories had a net margin of 24.89% and a return on equity of 12.26%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.04 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Dolby Laboratories, Inc. will post 2.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 17th were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 14th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.91%. Dolby Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.26%.

Dolby Laboratories Profile

Dolby Laboratories, Inc creates audio and imaging technologies that transform entertainment and communications at the cinema, at home, at work, and on mobile devices. The company develops and licenses its audio technologies, such as AAC & HE-AAC, a digital audio codec solution used for a range of media applications.; AVC, a digital video codec with high bandwidth efficiency used in media devices; Dolby AC-4, an audio coding technology that delivers new audio experiences to a range of playback devices; and Dolby Atmos technology for cinema and a range of media devices.

Read More: Why do company’s buyback their stock?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DLB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB).

Receive News & Ratings for Dolby Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dolby Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.