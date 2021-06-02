Dorel Industries Inc. (OTCMKTS:DIIBF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Dorel Industries Inc. (OTCMKTS:DIIBF) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 74,000 shares, an increase of 24.2% from the April 29th total of 59,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 13,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.4 days.

Separately, TD Securities increased their price target on Dorel Industries from $14.50 to $15.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th.

OTCMKTS:DIIBF opened at $10.40 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $338.09 million, a PE ratio of -8.26 and a beta of 2.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 0.68. Dorel Industries has a 1 year low of $3.56 and a 1 year high of $12.71.

Dorel Industries (OTCMKTS:DIIBF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 7th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.44. Dorel Industries had a positive return on equity of 5.08% and a negative net margin of 1.17%.

Dorel Industries Inc designs, manufactures, sources, markets, and distributes home products, juvenile products, and bicycles worldwide. The company's Dorel Home segment engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, and distribution of ready-to assemble furniture and home furnishings, including metal folding furniture, futons, children's furniture, step stool, hand trucks, ladders, outdoor furniture, and other imported furniture products.

