Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC Grows Stock Position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 21.5% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 85,585 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,159 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF accounts for 1.8% of Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $17,690,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FWL Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $201,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $6,300,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 35.0% in the fourth quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 1,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $76,000. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 109.9% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 11,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,241,000 after acquiring an additional 6,029 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VTI traded up $0.39 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $218.57. The stock had a trading volume of 156,026 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,303,008. The company’s fifty day moving average is $213.74. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 52-week low of $149.85 and a 52-week high of $219.65.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

