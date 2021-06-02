Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC Purchases 12,234 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC lifted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) by 45.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 39,029 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,234 shares during the period. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $5,529,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of RSP. New England Private Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 10.4% in the first quarter. New England Private Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 29,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,146,000 after acquiring an additional 2,767 shares in the last quarter. Wsfs Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 55.0% in the first quarter. Wsfs Capital Management LLC now owns 58,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,321,000 after acquiring an additional 20,856 shares in the last quarter. Nottingham Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the first quarter valued at $7,083,000. Dakota Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 55.5% in the first quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 6,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $984,000 after acquiring an additional 2,480 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the first quarter valued at $222,000.

NYSEARCA:RSP traded up $0.19 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $151.81. The company had a trading volume of 79,028 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,762,075. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $146.78. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 52 week low of $98.06 and a 52 week high of $152.85.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

