Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC Purchases 840 Shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV)

Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) by 0.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 121,803 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 840 shares during the quarter. Fiserv makes up approximately 1.4% of Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $14,499,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in FISV. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in Fiserv in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in Fiserv during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Sonora Investment Management LLC grew its position in Fiserv by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Sonora Investment Management LLC now owns 246 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. bought a new position in shares of Fiserv during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Fiserv during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Institutional investors own 91.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FISV traded up $0.92 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $115.35. 87,055 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,629,851. Fiserv, Inc. has a 12 month low of $92.15 and a 12 month high of $127.34. The company has a market cap of $76.91 billion, a PE ratio of 90.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.89. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $120.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.04. Fiserv had a net margin of 5.86% and a return on equity of 9.56%. The firm had revenue of $3.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.80 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.99 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Fiserv, Inc. will post 5.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on Fiserv from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Fiserv from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Fiserv from $115.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Truist Securities raised their target price on Fiserv from $120.00 to $135.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Truist raised their target price on Fiserv from $120.00 to $135.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $132.55.

In related news, insider Guy Chiarello sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.94, for a total value of $2,498,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 234,756 shares in the company, valued at $29,330,414.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 23,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.70, for a total transaction of $2,707,100,000.00. Insiders have sold 23,050,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,713,368,900 in the last ninety days. 1.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; and Clover POS, a cloud-based point-of-sale solution.

