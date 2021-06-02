DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund (NYSE:DSL) Announces $0.11 Monthly Dividend

DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund (NYSE:DSL) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, June 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 17th will be given a dividend of 0.11 per share on Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.18%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 16th.

DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund stock opened at $18.39 on Wednesday. DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund has a twelve month low of $14.80 and a twelve month high of $18.42. The business’s fifty day moving average is $18.07.

About DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund

DoubleLine Funds – DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund is a closed end fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by DoubleLine Capital LP. The fund invests in fixed income markets across the globe. It primarily invests in debt securities issued by domestic or foreign corporate or other issuers, obligations of foreign sovereigns or their agencies or instrumentalities, mortgage-backed securities, hybrid REIT securities that trade on an exchange, bank loans, municipal securities, and other debt securities issued by states or local governments and their agencies, authorities, and other government-sponsored enterprises.

