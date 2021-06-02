DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund (NYSE:DSL) Announces $0.11 Monthly Dividend

DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund (NYSE:DSL) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, June 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 17th will be given a dividend of 0.11 per share on Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.18%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 16th.
DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund stock opened at $18.39 on Wednesday. DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund has a twelve month low of $14.80 and a twelve month high of $18.42. The business’s fifty day moving average is $18.07.
About DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund
