DoubleLine Yield Opportunities Fund (NYSE:DLY) to Issue $0.12 Monthly Dividend

DoubleLine Yield Opportunities Fund (NYSE:DLY) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, June 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, June 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.1167 per share on Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 16th.

NYSE:DLY traded up $0.10 on Wednesday, hitting $19.94. The company had a trading volume of 115,912 shares, compared to its average volume of 129,182. DoubleLine Yield Opportunities Fund has a 52 week low of $16.80 and a 52 week high of $20.10. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $19.55.

