Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:DREUF) Given New C$16.00 Price Target at TD Securities

Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:DREUF) had its price objective increased by TD Securities from C$15.50 to C$16.00 in a research note released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust from $14.75 to $15.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Desjardins boosted their price target on Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust from $14.50 to $15.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. CIBC upped their price objective on Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust from $14.50 to $15.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust from $14.50 to $15.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $15.36.

Shares of OTCMKTS DREUF opened at $11.66 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $11.13. Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust has a fifty-two week low of $7.45 and a fifty-two week high of $11.89.

Dream Industrial REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust. As at September 30, 2020, Dream Industrial REIT owns and operates a portfolio of 266 industrial properties comprising approximately 26.6 million square feet of gross leasable area in key markets across North America and a growing presence in strong European industrial markets.

