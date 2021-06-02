DSV Panalpina A/S (OTCMKTS:DSDVF) Raised to Neutral at BNP Paribas

BNP Paribas upgraded shares of DSV Panalpina A/S (OTCMKTS:DSDVF) from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report released on Saturday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Separately, Exane BNP Paribas upgraded DSV Panalpina A/S from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a report on Friday, May 28th.

Shares of DSV Panalpina A/S stock opened at $240.43 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $216.93. DSV Panalpina A/S has a 52 week low of $111.00 and a 52 week high of $250.17.

DSV Panalpina A/S provides transport and logistics services in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, South America, Asia, Australia, and the Pacific. It operates through three segments: Air & Sea, Road, and Solutions. The company offers air freight, air freight compliance and carrier, and rail freight services; sea freight, and sea freight compliance and carrier services, as well as freight containers.

