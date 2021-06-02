DuckDaoDime Trading 2.1% Higher Over Last Week (DDIM)

DuckDaoDime (CURRENCY:DDIM) traded 8.6% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on June 2nd. One DuckDaoDime coin can now be purchased for approximately $17.42 or 0.00046026 BTC on major exchanges. DuckDaoDime has a total market capitalization of $18.07 million and $630,188.00 worth of DuckDaoDime was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, DuckDaoDime has traded 2.1% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002643 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00002719 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 15.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.51 or 0.00072667 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $107.37 or 0.00283653 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $70.56 or 0.00186418 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 24.3% against the dollar and now trades at $479.83 or 0.01267632 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 11.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00003704 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $37,744.02 or 0.99712924 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $12.76 or 0.00033708 BTC.

DuckDaoDime Coin Profile

DuckDaoDime was first traded on August 10th, 2020. DuckDaoDime’s total supply is 1,483,403 coins and its circulating supply is 1,037,195 coins. DuckDaoDime’s official Twitter account is @dao_duck and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for DuckDaoDime is duckdao.io

According to CryptoCompare, “DuckDAO is a decentralized incubator designed to help promising projects achieve their full potential by leveraging the investment power and buzz making potential of its community. “

Buying and Selling DuckDaoDime

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DuckDaoDime directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DuckDaoDime should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DuckDaoDime using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

