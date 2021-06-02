DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA (ETR:DWS) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA (ETR:DWS) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the twelve analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and ten have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is €39.92 ($46.96).

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada set a €39.00 ($45.88) target price on DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €45.00 ($52.94) price objective on DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. UBS Group set a €43.00 ($50.59) price objective on DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Independent Research set a €40.00 ($47.06) price objective on DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a €41.30 ($48.59) price objective on DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th.

Shares of ETR DWS opened at €39.40 ($46.35) on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.88 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.93. The company has a current ratio of 15.56, a quick ratio of 15.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA has a 52-week low of €27.43 ($32.27) and a 52-week high of €39.38 ($46.33). The firm has a 50 day moving average price of €37.39.

DWS Group GmbH & Co KGaA offers asset management services in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. The company's products and solutions cover equities, fixed income, cash, real estate, infrastructure, and private equity, as well as a range of sustainable investments.

