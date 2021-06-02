DXI Capital (OTCMKTS:DXIEF) and PDC Energy (NASDAQ:PDCE) Financial Contrast

DXI Capital (OTCMKTS:DXIEF) and PDC Energy (NASDAQ:PDCE) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends and valuation.

Risk & Volatility

DXI Capital has a beta of 0.88, suggesting that its stock price is 12% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, PDC Energy has a beta of 3.41, suggesting that its stock price is 241% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares DXI Capital and PDC Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets DXI Capital N/A -155.98% 5,512.48% PDC Energy -30.91% 14.11% 6.93%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for DXI Capital and PDC Energy, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score DXI Capital 0 0 0 0 N/A PDC Energy 0 0 12 0 3.00

PDC Energy has a consensus price target of $32.33, indicating a potential downside of 28.80%. Given PDC Energy’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe PDC Energy is more favorable than DXI Capital.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares DXI Capital and PDC Energy’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio DXI Capital $220,000.00 23.06 $4.76 million N/A N/A PDC Energy $1.34 billion 3.30 -$724.32 million $2.03 22.37

DXI Capital has higher earnings, but lower revenue than PDC Energy.

Summary

PDC Energy beats DXI Capital on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About DXI Capital

DXI Capital Corp. does not have signification operations. Previously, it was engaged in the exploration and development of oil and gas properties in North America. The company was formerly known as DXI Energy Inc. and changed its name to DXI Capital Corp. in September 2020. DXI Capital Corp. was incorporated in 1968 and is based in Vancouver, Canada.

About PDC Energy

PDC Energy, Inc., an independent exploration and production company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. The company's operations are primarily located in the Wattenberg Field in Colorado and the Delaware Basin in Texas. As of December 31, 2020, it owned interests in approximately 3,727 productive gross wells. The company was formerly known as Petroleum Development Corporation and changed its name to PDC Energy, Inc. in June 2012. PDC Energy, Inc. was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Denver, Colorado.

