DZS Inc. (NASDAQ:DZSI) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.03 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that DZS Inc. (NASDAQ:DZSI) will post ($0.03) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for DZS’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.01 and the lowest is ($0.06). DZS reported earnings per share of $0.09 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 133.3%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that DZS will report full year earnings of $0.31 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.19 to $0.50. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $0.59 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.40 to $0.85. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover DZS.

DZS (NASDAQ:DZSI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.32. DZS had a negative net margin of 11.23% and a positive return on equity of 5.89%. The firm had revenue of $81.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $71.61 million.

Several brokerages recently commented on DZSI. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of DZS in a research report on Friday, March 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. Northland Securities boosted their price objective on shares of DZS from $17.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of DZS from $21.00 to $23.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of DZS from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of DZS in a research note on Monday, March 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.92.

DZSI stock traded up $0.01 on Friday, hitting $16.51. 612 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 124,061. DZS has a twelve month low of $7.40 and a twelve month high of $18.94. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.58. The firm has a market cap of $444.42 million, a PE ratio of -10.38 and a beta of 1.35.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DZSI. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in DZS by 177.2% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,308 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 6,589 shares in the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in DZS in the fourth quarter valued at $140,000. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC acquired a new stake in DZS in the fourth quarter valued at $418,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in DZS by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 814,138 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $12,595,000 after acquiring an additional 46,724 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royce & Associates LP raised its holdings in DZS by 11.7% in the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 819,729 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $12,681,000 after acquiring an additional 85,660 shares in the last quarter. 36.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DZS Inc provides network access solutions and communications platforms for service provider and enterprise networks in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It offers mobile transport products, including standard Ethernet/IP or multiprotocol label switching interfaces and interoperate to mobile operators that enables them to upgrade their mobile fronthaul/backhaul systems and migrate to 5G and beyond; broadband access products, which consists of switching and routing products to carriers and service providers to connect residential and business customers; and connected premises products, comprising of indoor/outdoor optical network terminal gateways.

