Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP) Expected to Post Earnings of $2.12 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP) will announce $2.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Eagle Materials’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $2.26 and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.00. Eagle Materials posted earnings per share of $1.57 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 35%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Eagle Materials will report full year earnings of $8.41 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.73 to $9.10. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $9.90 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.84 to $10.57. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Eagle Materials.

Get Eagle Materials alerts:

Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The construction company reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $343.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $332.37 million. Eagle Materials had a return on equity of 24.40% and a net margin of 20.91%. Eagle Materials’s revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.28 EPS.

Several research analysts have recently commented on EXP shares. DA Davidson boosted their price target on Eagle Materials from $120.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist boosted their price target on Eagle Materials from $135.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Eagle Materials from $130.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Eagle Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $145.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Eagle Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $156.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $147.33.

NYSE EXP traded down $3.20 on Wednesday, reaching $144.31. 504,005 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 383,799. The company has a current ratio of 3.91, a quick ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $141.13. The company has a market cap of $6.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.77 and a beta of 1.25. Eagle Materials has a 12 month low of $63.40 and a 12 month high of $153.30.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 17th. This is an increase from Eagle Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10.

In other Eagle Materials news, SVP William R. Devlin sold 9,534 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.04, for a total transaction of $1,382,811.36. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 41,563 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,028,297.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael Haack sold 9,907 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.78, for a total value of $1,364,986.46. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 57,141 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,872,886.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 49,089 shares of company stock worth $6,969,174. Company insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EXP. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Eagle Materials by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 57,097 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,813,000 after buying an additional 4,501 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Eagle Materials by 4,574.3% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 72,872 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $6,143,000 after buying an additional 71,313 shares during the period. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in shares of Eagle Materials in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,133,000. GWM Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eagle Materials in the 4th quarter valued at about $375,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of Eagle Materials by 14.0% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,640 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $470,000 after buying an additional 570 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.25% of the company’s stock.

About Eagle Materials

Eagle Materials Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and supplies heavy construction materials, light building materials, and materials used for oil and natural gas extraction in the United States. It operates in five segments: Cement, Concrete and Aggregates, Gypsum Wallboard, Recycled Paperboard, and Oil and Gas Proppants.

Further Reading: Diversification Important in Investing

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Eagle Materials (EXP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Eagle Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eagle Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.