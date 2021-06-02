EAM Global Investors LLC Acquires New Holdings in GMS Inc. (NYSE:GMS)

EAM Global Investors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GMS Inc. (NYSE:GMS) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 56,894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,375,000. EAM Global Investors LLC owned approximately 0.13% of GMS as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its position in GMS by 1.8% during the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 17,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $724,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its position in shares of GMS by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 44,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,454,000 after purchasing an additional 482 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of GMS by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of GMS by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 96,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,944,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Finally, Globeflex Capital L P raised its position in shares of GMS by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 46,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,428,000 after purchasing an additional 1,193 shares during the period. 98.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get GMS alerts:

GMS traded down $0.61 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $45.99. 92 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 274,777. GMS Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $20.49 and a fifty-two week high of $47.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 1.52. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $43.77. The company has a market cap of $1.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.53 and a beta of 2.12.

GMS (NYSE:GMS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.09. GMS had a net margin of 0.97% and a return on equity of 18.66%. The company had revenue of $751.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $728.42 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.52 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that GMS Inc. will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Theron I. Gilliam sold 10,000 shares of GMS stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.51, for a total value of $415,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $369,231.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Coliseum Capital Management, L purchased 80,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 29th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $39.81 per share, with a total value of $3,184,800.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 176,210 shares of company stock worth $7,359,426 in the last 90 days. 1.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of GMS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of GMS from $37.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of GMS from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of GMS from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Truist boosted their target price on shares of GMS from $42.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. GMS has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.60.

About GMS

GMS Inc distributes wallboards, suspended ceilings systems, and complementary building products in the United States and Canada. The company offers ceilings products, including suspended mineral fibers, soft fibers, and metal ceiling systems primarily used in offices, hotels, hospitals, retail facilities, schools, and various other commercial and institutional buildings.

Read More: Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index

Receive News & Ratings for GMS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GMS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.