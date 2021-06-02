EAM Global Investors LLC Invests $2.59 Million in ArcBest Co. (NASDAQ:ARCB)

EAM Global Investors LLC bought a new stake in ArcBest Co. (NASDAQ:ARCB) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 36,841 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,593,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dorsey Wright & Associates increased its stake in ArcBest by 135.0% in the 1st quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 752 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 432 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in ArcBest by 54.8% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,204 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 426 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in ArcBest in the 4th quarter worth about $63,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of ArcBest by 13.5% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,530 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $108,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of ArcBest during the 1st quarter valued at about $226,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.42% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ARCB traded down $1.75 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $79.50. The company had a trading volume of 289 shares, compared to its average volume of 237,426. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $75.54. The firm has a market cap of $2.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.35, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.84. ArcBest Co. has a 52 week low of $21.77 and a 52 week high of $93.96.

ArcBest (NASDAQ:ARCB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The transportation company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.42. ArcBest had a net margin of 3.02% and a return on equity of 12.68%. The business had revenue of $829.21 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $801.09 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.39 earnings per share. ArcBest’s quarterly revenue was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that ArcBest Co. will post 4.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 13th were paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 12th. ArcBest’s dividend payout ratio is 9.91%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ArcBest from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on ArcBest from $55.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Truist increased their price objective on ArcBest from $55.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Truist Securities upped their price objective on shares of ArcBest from $55.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Stephens lifted their target price on shares of ArcBest from $60.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. ArcBest has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.23.

In related news, COO James A. Ingram sold 7,174 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.88, for a total value of $637,625.12. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 40,300 shares in the company, valued at $3,581,864. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO David R. Cobb sold 14,292 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.03, for a total value of $1,200,956.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 99,840 shares of company stock valued at $8,225,874 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.98% of the company’s stock.

ArcBest Corporation provides freight transportation and integrated logistics services. It operates through three segments: Asset-Based, ArcBest, and FleetNet. The Asset-Based segment transports general commodities, such as food, textiles, apparel, furniture, appliances, chemicals, nonbulk petroleum products, rubber, plastics, metal and metal products, wood, glass, automotive parts, machinery, and miscellaneous manufactured products through less-than-truckload services.

