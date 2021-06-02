EAM Global Investors LLC Reduces Stock Position in Vericel Co. (NASDAQ:VCEL)

EAM Global Investors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Vericel Co. (NASDAQ:VCEL) by 65.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 48,797 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 92,265 shares during the period. EAM Global Investors LLC owned about 0.11% of Vericel worth $2,711,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Vericel by 302.3% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,595 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 1,950 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Vericel during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $245,000. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vericel by 41.4% in the 4th quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 105,442 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,256,000 after acquiring an additional 30,861 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund bought a new position in Vericel in the first quarter worth $991,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in Vericel by 193.0% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 32,140 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $993,000 after buying an additional 21,170 shares during the period.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on Vericel from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Truist lifted their price target on Vericel from $40.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. BTIG Research increased their price objective on shares of Vericel from $45.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Vericel from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, HC Wainwright increased their price target on shares of Vericel from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.25.

In other news, CEO Dominick Colangelo sold 40,000 shares of Vericel stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.01, for a total value of $2,040,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 206,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,535,605.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Jonathan Mark Hopper sold 17,924 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.40, for a total transaction of $921,293.60. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 27,966 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,437,452.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 116,372 shares of company stock worth $6,208,573 in the last three months. 4.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:VCEL traded down $0.44 on Wednesday, hitting $56.05. The stock had a trading volume of 234 shares, compared to its average volume of 787,291. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $55.30. The stock has a market cap of $2.60 billion, a PE ratio of 699.46 and a beta of 2.10. Vericel Co. has a 52-week low of $12.82 and a 52-week high of $64.89.

Vericel (NASDAQ:VCEL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.03). Vericel had a return on equity of 3.45% and a net margin of 3.24%. The firm had revenue of $34.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.04 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.10) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 29.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Vericel Co. will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Vericel Corporation, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, researches, develops, manufactures, and distributes cellular therapies for sports medicine and severe burn care markets in the United States. The company markets autologous cell therapy products comprising MACI, an autologous cellularized scaffold product for the repair of symptomatic, and single or multiple full-thickness cartilage defects of the knee; and Epicel, a permanent skin replacement humanitarian use device for the treatment of adult and pediatric patients with deep-dermal or full-thickness burns.

