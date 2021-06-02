EAM Global Investors LLC Sells 13,699 Shares of SI-BONE, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIBN)

EAM Global Investors LLC decreased its holdings in SI-BONE, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIBN) by 14.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 81,200 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,699 shares during the quarter. EAM Global Investors LLC owned 0.25% of SI-BONE worth $2,583,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its holdings in SI-BONE by 213.0% in the 1st quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,748,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,611,000 after acquiring an additional 1,189,668 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in SI-BONE in the first quarter worth $570,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of SI-BONE by 8,814.8% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 652,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,741,000 after buying an additional 644,712 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in shares of SI-BONE by 2.8% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 62,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,001,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Finally, Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY purchased a new position in shares of SI-BONE during the first quarter valued at $3,181,000. 89.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SI-BONE stock traded down $0.54 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $30.50. 293 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 279,807. The company has a current ratio of 15.18, a quick ratio of 14.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $32.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.86 and a beta of 1.42. SI-BONE, Inc. has a twelve month low of $14.43 and a twelve month high of $37.21.

SI-BONE (NASDAQ:SIBN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $20.44 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.08 million. SI-BONE had a negative return on equity of 31.92% and a negative net margin of 56.06%. Sell-side analysts predict that SI-BONE, Inc. will post -1.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Truist raised their price target on SI-BONE from $35.00 to $43.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on SI-BONE from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on SI-BONE from $34.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on SI-BONE from $35.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on SI-BONE from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.63.

In related news, CEO Jeffrey W. Dunn sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.65, for a total value of $1,146,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Michael A. Pisetsky sold 1,975 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total value of $63,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 78,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,509,440. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,150,855 shares of company stock worth $35,343,076 in the last quarter. 15.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

SI-BONE, Inc, a medical device company, develops implantable devices used in the surgical treatment of the sacropelvic anatomy in the United States and Internationally. The company offers iFuse, a minimally invasive surgical implant system, which is intended to fuse the sacroiliac joint to treat sacroiliac joint dysfunction that causes lower back pain.

