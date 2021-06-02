EAM Global Investors LLC Sells 14,943 Shares of Betterware de Mexico, S.A.B. de C.V. (NASDAQ:BWMX)

EAM Global Investors LLC cut its holdings in Betterware de Mexico, S.A.B. de C.V. (NASDAQ:BWMX) by 16.1% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 77,783 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,943 shares during the period. EAM Global Investors LLC’s holdings in Betterware de Mexico were worth $3,013,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Betterware de Mexico in the fourth quarter worth about $203,000. New York Life Investments Alternatives acquired a new stake in Betterware de Mexico during the fourth quarter worth about $429,000. Henry James International Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Betterware de Mexico during the first quarter worth about $543,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Betterware de Mexico by 270.4% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 57,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,973,000 after buying an additional 42,186 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Apis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Betterware de Mexico during the fourth quarter worth about $3,415,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.56% of the company’s stock.

Get Betterware de Mexico alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Betterware de Mexico from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Small Cap Consu reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on shares of Betterware de Mexico in a report on Friday, February 19th.

Shares of BWMX traded down $0.07 on Wednesday, hitting $43.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 54,034 shares, compared to its average volume of 64,835. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion and a P/E ratio of 92.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Betterware de Mexico, S.A.B. de C.V. has a fifty-two week low of $8.00 and a fifty-two week high of $49.36. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $42.06.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 18th were issued a $0.4761 dividend. This is an increase from Betterware de Mexico’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. This represents a $1.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 17th. Betterware de Mexico’s payout ratio is presently 363.83%.

Betterware de Mexico Company Profile

Betterware de Mexico, SAB. de C.V. operates as a direct-to-consumer company in Mexico. The company focuses on the home organization segment with a product portfolio, including home organization, kitchen preparation, food containers, technology and mobility, and others. It serves approximately 3 million households through distributors and associates in approximately 800 communities throughout Mexico.

Featured Article: Why do analysts give a neutral rating?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BWMX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Betterware de Mexico, S.A.B. de C.V. (NASDAQ:BWMX).

Receive News & Ratings for Betterware de Mexico Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Betterware de Mexico and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.