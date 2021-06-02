EAM Global Investors LLC Takes Position in Denbury Inc. (NYSE:DEN)

EAM Global Investors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Denbury Inc. (NYSE:DEN) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 51,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,489,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DEN. Cutler Group LP bought a new position in Denbury in the 1st quarter worth $153,000. Simplex Trading LLC bought a new position in Denbury in the 1st quarter worth $172,000. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in Denbury in the 4th quarter worth $209,000. RBF Capital LLC bought a new position in Denbury in the 4th quarter worth $257,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in Denbury in the 4th quarter worth $341,000. 94.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Denbury alerts:

A number of brokerages recently commented on DEN. Roth Capital raised their target price on Denbury from $39.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Denbury from a “strong-buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price target on Denbury from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.50.

NYSE:DEN traded up $0.67 on Wednesday, reaching $70.69. 1,397 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 859,790. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $52.93. Denbury Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.43 and a 12 month high of $71.66.

Denbury (NYSE:DEN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.16. Denbury had a negative return on equity of 146.78% and a negative net margin of 214.16%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Denbury Inc. will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Denbury

Denbury Inc, an independent energy company, focuses on producing oil from mature oil fields in the Gulf Coast and Rocky Mountain regions. The company holds interests in various oil and natural gas properties located in Mississippi, Texas, and Louisiana in the Gulf Coast region; and in Montana, North Dakota, and Wyoming in the Rocky Mountain region.

Featured Story: Margin

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DEN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Denbury Inc. (NYSE:DEN).

Receive News & Ratings for Denbury Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Denbury and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.