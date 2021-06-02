EAM Investors LLC Acquires New Position in LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA)

EAM Investors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 21,179 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,011,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC boosted its stake in LPL Financial by 25.6% in the 1st quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 6,287 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $894,000 after purchasing an additional 1,280 shares during the period. Trillium Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in LPL Financial by 234.1% in the 1st quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC now owns 94,795 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,476,000 after purchasing an additional 66,419 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. bought a new position in LPL Financial in the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,499,000. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S boosted its stake in LPL Financial by 251.4% in the 1st quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 33,461 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,757,000 after purchasing an additional 23,938 shares during the period. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in LPL Financial in the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,265,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.15% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on LPL Financial from $166.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $166.00 price target on shares of LPL Financial in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. UBS Group increased their target price on LPL Financial from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Citigroup increased their target price on LPL Financial from $171.00 to $203.00 in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on LPL Financial from $61.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $145.72.

NASDAQ:LPLA traded down $1.17 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $146.68. 196 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 570,331. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $147.13. LPL Financial Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $72.27 and a 12-month high of $159.74. The stock has a market cap of $11.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.74 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29.

LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.13. LPL Financial had a return on equity of 39.31% and a net margin of 7.30%. The company had revenue of $1.71 billion for the quarter. On average, analysts anticipate that LPL Financial Holdings Inc. will post 7.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 7th. Investors of record on Monday, May 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 21st. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.68%. LPL Financial’s payout ratio is presently 15.48%.

In other LPL Financial news, Director Richard Steinmeier sold 1,406 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.67, for a total value of $192,158.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Dan H. Arnold sold 15,594 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.41, for a total value of $2,407,869.54. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 219,609 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,909,825.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 118,513 shares of company stock worth $17,876,359 in the last 90 days. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

LPL Financial Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an integrated platform of brokerage and investment advisory services to independent financial advisors and financial advisors at financial institutions in the United States. Its brokerage offerings include variable and fixed annuities, mutual funds, equities, retirement and education savings plans, fixed income, and insurance, as well as alternative investments, such as non-traded real estate investment trusts and business development companies.

