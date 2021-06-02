EAM Investors LLC Acquires New Shares in Rocky Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCKY)

EAM Investors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rocky Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCKY) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 59,637 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $3,224,000. EAM Investors LLC owned about 0.82% of Rocky Brands at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Rocky Brands by 284.7% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 577 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 427 shares during the period. Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rocky Brands during the first quarter worth about $43,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Rocky Brands by 297.3% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,311 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 981 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of Rocky Brands by 108.4% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,007 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $163,000 after purchasing an additional 1,564 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new stake in shares of Rocky Brands during the first quarter worth about $226,000. 71.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have weighed in on RCKY. B. Riley raised their price target on Rocky Brands from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised Rocky Brands from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $61.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th.

Shares of RCKY traded down $0.18 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $58.40. The company had a trading volume of 4 shares, compared to its average volume of 73,431. Rocky Brands, Inc. has a one year low of $17.59 and a one year high of $69.00. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $55.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 3.11 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The company has a market cap of $425.33 million, a P/E ratio of 17.70 and a beta of 0.57.

Rocky Brands (NASDAQ:RCKY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The textile maker reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.60. The business had revenue of $87.67 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $71.25 million. Rocky Brands had a return on equity of 17.04% and a net margin of 7.85%. Sell-side analysts predict that Rocky Brands, Inc. will post 4.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 1st. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.96%. Rocky Brands’s payout ratio is presently 17.83%.

In other news, Chairman Mike Brooks sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.30, for a total value of $391,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 253,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,537,029.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Robert Burton Jr. Moore acquired 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $53.00 per share, with a total value of $26,500.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 28,734 shares in the company, valued at $1,522,902. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 21,696 shares of company stock valued at $1,285,813. Insiders own 8.40% of the company’s stock.

About Rocky Brands

Rocky Brands, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets footwear and apparel under the Rocky, Georgia Boot, Durango, Lehigh, and licensed Michelin brand names in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Wholesale, Retail, and Military. The Wholesale segment offers products in approximately 10,000 retail locations through a range of distribution channels comprising sporting goods stores, outdoor retailers, independent shoe retailers, hardware stores, catalogs, mass merchants, uniform stores, farm store chains, specialty safety stores, and specialty and online retailers.

