EAM Investors LLC Takes $3.51 Million Position in Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA)

EAM Investors LLC acquired a new stake in Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 25,948 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $3,514,000. Synaptics makes up 0.5% of EAM Investors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in Synaptics by 1,095.1% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,477,260 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $200,051,000 after purchasing an additional 1,353,647 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Synaptics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,481,000. Greenhouse Funds LLLP increased its position in Synaptics by 84.6% during the 4th quarter. Greenhouse Funds LLLP now owns 460,642 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $44,406,000 after purchasing an additional 211,061 shares during the period. Redwood Investments LLC increased its position in Synaptics by 86.0% during the 4th quarter. Redwood Investments LLC now owns 372,588 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $35,917,000 after purchasing an additional 172,237 shares during the period. Finally, Hancock Whitney Corp acquired a new stake in Synaptics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $11,662,000.

Shares of SYNA traded up $0.39 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $126.81. The stock had a trading volume of 1,046 shares, compared to its average volume of 468,718. Synaptics Incorporated has a 12 month low of $55.59 and a 12 month high of $146.93. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $131.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 3.95 and a quick ratio of 3.70. The firm has a market cap of $4.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.22.

Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The software maker reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.58. Synaptics had a return on equity of 22.75% and a net margin of 11.68%. The company had revenue of $325.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $325.06 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.49 EPS. Synaptics’s quarterly revenue was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Synaptics Incorporated will post 6.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Synaptics news, insider Dean Warren Butler sold 1,050 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.13, for a total transaction of $136,636.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

SYNA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Cowen raised shares of Synaptics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $130.00 to $176.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. TheStreet raised shares of Synaptics from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price objective on shares of Synaptics from $122.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Synaptics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $139.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Saturday, May 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Synaptics from $173.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Synaptics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $154.23.

About Synaptics

Synaptics Incorporated develops, markets, and sells intuitive human interface solutions for electronic devices and products worldwide. The company offers ClearPad, which enables users to interact directly with the display on mobile smartphones, tablets, and automobiles; ClearView products that provide advanced image processing and low power technology for displays on electronic devices, including smartphones and tablets; TouchView products, which integrate touch and display technologies to deliver performance and simplified design; and Natural ID, a fingerprint ID product that is used in automobiles, notebook personal computers (PCs), PC peripherals, and other applications.

