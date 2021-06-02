Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.05 (NYSE:EVN)

Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:EVN) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, June 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.0477 per share by the investment management company on Friday, June 18th. This represents a $0.57 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 10th.
NYSE:EVN remained flat at $$14.12 on Wednesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 56,585 shares, compared to its average volume of 74,614. Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust has a 1-year low of $12.04 and a 1-year high of $14.15. The company has a 50 day moving average of $13.85.
Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust Company Profile
