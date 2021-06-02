Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.05 (NYSE:EVN)

Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:EVN) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, June 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.0477 per share by the investment management company on Friday, June 18th. This represents a $0.57 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 10th.

NYSE:EVN remained flat at $$14.12 on Wednesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 56,585 shares, compared to its average volume of 74,614. Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust has a 1-year low of $12.04 and a 1-year high of $14.15. The company has a 50 day moving average of $13.85.

Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust Company Profile

Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. It invests in the fixed income markets. The fund invests primarily in investment grade municipal obligations of various sectors, such as cogeneration, education, electric utilities, general obligations, healthcare, hospital, housing, transportation, and nursing home.

