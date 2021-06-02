Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund (NYSE:EVT) Plans $0.15 Monthly Dividend

Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund (NYSE:EVT) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, June 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.145 per share by the closed-end fund on Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a $1.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 22nd.

NYSE:EVT traded down $0.27 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $28.08. The stock had a trading volume of 154,385 shares, compared to its average volume of 136,227. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $27.11. Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund has a one year low of $18.37 and a one year high of $28.44.

About Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund

Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across the diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in dividend paying value stocks of companies that qualify for favorable federal income tax treatment.

