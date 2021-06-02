Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund (NYSE:EVT) Plans $0.15 Monthly Dividend

Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund (NYSE:EVT) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, June 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.145 per share by the closed-end fund on Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a $1.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 22nd.
NYSE:EVT traded down $0.27 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $28.08. The stock had a trading volume of 154,385 shares, compared to its average volume of 136,227. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $27.11. Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund has a one year low of $18.37 and a one year high of $28.44.
About Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund
