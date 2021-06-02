Edgeware (EDG) Price Tops $0.0115 on Exchanges

Edgeware (CURRENCY:EDG) traded down 6.8% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on June 2nd. One Edgeware coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0115 or 0.00000030 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Edgeware has traded 30.2% lower against the US dollar. Edgeware has a market capitalization of $63.25 million and approximately $394,710.00 worth of Edgeware was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $31.31 or 0.00082660 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.83 or 0.00004831 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002641 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.02 or 0.00021161 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $391.50 or 0.01033425 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002643 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3,660.47 or 0.09662465 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 13.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.93 or 0.00052603 BTC.

Edgeware Coin Profile

EDG is a coin. It launched on December 16th, 2016. Edgeware’s total supply is 6,114,110,649 coins and its circulating supply is 5,487,782,836 coins. Edgeware’s official message board is commonwealth.im/edgeware . Edgeware’s official website is edgewa.re . Edgeware’s official Twitter account is @edgelessproject and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Edgeless is an equity-based token that represents ownership in the profits of the Edgless casino, a decentralized online gaming platform based on Ethereum smart contracts that offer users a low to non-existent edge in games. “

Buying and Selling Edgeware

