Edoc Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ADOC) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Edoc Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ADOC) was the target of a large increase in short interest in May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 1,800 shares, an increase of 38.5% from the April 29th total of 1,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 28,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Edoc Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth approximately $124,000. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in Edoc Acquisition by 12.2% in the 1st quarter. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. now owns 126,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,267,000 after buying an additional 13,749 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Trading LLC bought a new stake in shares of Edoc Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth approximately $145,000. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Edoc Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth approximately $191,000. Finally, Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of Edoc Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth approximately $205,000.

Get Edoc Acquisition alerts:

ADOC stock opened at $10.03 on Wednesday. Edoc Acquisition has a one year low of $9.85 and a one year high of $10.37. The business has a 50 day moving average of $10.03.

Edoc Acquisition Corp. focuses on acquiring, engaging in a share exchange, share reconstruction and amalgamation with, purchasing all or substantially all of the assets of, entering into contractual arrangements with, or engaging in any other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities in the healthcare sector.

Featured Story: Learning About the VIX – Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for Edoc Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edoc Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.